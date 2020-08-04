Based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI Director James Comey, Showtime's new series The Comey Rule charts the lead up to Donald Trump's election as the President of the United States. Starring Brendan Gleeson as the commander-in-chief, starring opposite Jeff Daniels as Comey. So here's how to watch The Comey Rule in the UK, because you don't want to miss out on this take on Trump.

Described by Showtime as "an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," the series will cover the relationship between Trump and Comey and the controversies that led to the latter's termination in 2017.

The miniseries will debut in the States on Sep. 27, but there's currently no word as to when it'll reach British shores. As with a lot of U.S. imports, there's a possibility that it could end up on Sky and NOW TV so I have reached out to reps to ask, but have yet to hear back.

Not a lot has been shown of The Comey Rule as of yet, but the 49-second trailer released by Showtime on July 29 showed just enough to get viewers interested. I mean, the physical transformation of Gleeson and Daniels is really something to behold.

The series will also provide one of the first renditions of Trump in a dramatic light rather than a comedic one. "This is not Alec Baldwin... whom I love, by the way," writer-director Billy Ray told Vanity Fair, referencing Baldwin's impression on Saturday Night Live.

"We're not here to ridicule anybody," Ray continued. "We talked a lot about where Donald Trump had a point of view that was defensible and valid, and we leaned in hard... I think that Donald Trump believed, and continues to believe, that personal loyalty is the coin of the realm in any kind of business transaction. And I think he believes that you can run a government that way."