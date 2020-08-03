It's been three years since the UK caught up with Tracy Beaker, but now Dani Harmer has confirmed that she'll be returning to the role in a brand new series. Based on the 2018 book My Mum Tracy Beaker, fans will finally get to see the Queen of Cool navigate raising a 12-year-old of her own on the small screen. So here's everything you need to know about the Tracy Beaker reboot.

My Mum Tracy Beaker saw a darker side to author Jacqueline Wilson's previous work on the character, as Stylist notes, which sees Tracy live "a hand-to-mouth existence on a tough housing estate" with her daughter. "I don't want an 'absolutely everything is quite wonderful' ending — after all, at the start of the first book Tracy herself says life isn't a fairy story where everyone lives happily ever after," Wilson said. "I'm dealing with adults leading adult lives, and I want to be truthful to all that. But she is my lucky character... and I have a soft spot for her."

First published in 1991, Wilson's The Story of Tracy Beaker was adapted into a CBBC series which ran from 2002 to 2005. The series continued in two spin-offs, Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground which saw Tracy working as a care worker in the same care home she grew up in. Harmer only appeared in two episodes of the latter, which focused on a new generation of kids.

Set to air on BBC iPlayer in 2021, the Tracy Beaker reboot has yet to begin filming. At the moment, Harmer is the only confirmed cast member returning to the series, and "casting is currently underway to find a young actor to play her daughter, Jess," per Radio Times.

"I can't wait to return again to the role of Tracy. I'm a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her," Harmer told the Sun on Sunday, who herself has a four-year-old daughter. "Being a mother, I know how much it changes you. So I'm looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love."

In the meantime, you can watch Tracy Beaker's entire journey on BBC iPlayer from the first episode in 2002 up to the Dumping Ground which ended last December.