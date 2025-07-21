Nothing pairs better with these long, languorous summer days than a gripping series you’ll want to breeze right through. Out July 21, Netflix’s The Hunting Wives might be just the ticket.

Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and Chrissy Metz are just a few of the familiar faces you’ll spot in the new thriller, which is based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel of the same name. The titular wives are a group of small-town Texas women who drink, shoot skeet, and “hunt” for flings together — sometimes to disastrous effect.

Wondering what to expect? For a peek ahead at the wine-soaked drama, here’s The Hunting Wives book ending and plot summary.

Meet The Clique

Sophie is a married mom and former magazine editor who’s recently moved from Chicago to Mapleton, Texas, to enjoy a slower pace of life with her family. But after befriending a clique of local, moneyed women — and developing an obsession with their leader, Margot — her world is thrown into chaos.

Margot is having an affair with Brad, the 18-year-old son of fellow clique member Jill. One night after a group get-together, she asks Sophie to stick around as Brad and his friend, Jamie, come over. Sophie has her own intimate encounter with Jamie and returns home. The next day, it’s revealed that Brad’s girlfriend, Abby, is missing. Then, her body is found. She was pregnant and shot to death in the same clearing where the women would do their shooting, and Sophie’s fingerprints are discovered on the murder weapon.

A Shocking Murder

Sophie is considered the main person of interest in the case. And while she initially believes Margot is framing her — that she killed Abby to have Brad for herself — this theory is debunked after Margot herself is found dead, drowned in a local lake.

Ultimately, Sophie works out what really happened. The night that Sophie spent with Jamie, Brad, and Margot, Jill lured Abby out to kill her using one of Margot’s guns. She had previously tried to force Abby to get an abortion, but she refused, and Jill thought she would hold Brad back. Knowing about her son’s secret relationship, she killed Margot for the same reason.

While Sophie is almost killed for figuring it all out, Callie — Margot’s closest friend — and police arrive just in time to stop it and arrest Jill. Two months later, it’s revealed that Sophie and her husband, Graham, are currently separated due to the fallout of her infidelity.