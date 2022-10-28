72 Hours At The Biebers’ Favorite Greek Getaway

Travel
When I found out that Hailey & Justin had spent time at the Calilo hotel, I knew I had to visit.
Courtesy of the Calilo
It’s no secret that the Biebers are jet setters. Between Justin’s touring, Hailey’s fashion week obligations, and their couples vacations, the two are always hitting the road. But of the many luxurious locales they’ve visited, the one that gave me the most wanderlust was the Calilo: a 30-suite, state-of-the art resort on the Greek island of Ios overlooking six miles private beach.
So when the Calilo offered me the opportunity to visit the hotel, I jumped at the chance to follow in the Biebers’ footsteps. Here are the highlights.