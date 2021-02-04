Uh, Are Carl & Paige From Summer House Dating Now?

Carl Radke and Paige DeSorbo may have ended their pantry fling after Summer House Season 3, but things might heat back up in Season 5. "Paige and [I have] always had great chemistry," Radke recently teased to Us Weekly. "We’ve had our history, but I honestly feel like we have such a good, solid base of friendship that you’ll see us explore that and maybe some more."

Though Paige is still dating her boyfriend, Perry Rahbar, at the outset of Season 5, the couple ultimately split last fall after over a year together. Fans were quick to assume her flirtatious relationship with Carl played a part in the breakup, but Paige insisted to People that it just wasn't the "right time" for her and Perry, especially amid the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Before quarantine started, I was definitely having certain feelings, and then the pandemic hit and we kind of were like, 'OK, well, what are we going to do?" she said. "I didn't feel ready to take on certain things that I know that he is so ready for. He's 10 years older than me ... [and] I feel like, at 28, this is the last time I'll ever be able to be super, super selfish."

As for Carl, dating a castmate is hardly new territory for him. He previously dated costar Danielle Olivera, and in Season 4, he and Lindsay Hubbard explored the possibility of a romantic relationship. But eventually Carl decided they were better off as friends and broke things off. "I didn't handle the situation well at all," he wrote on Instagram following backlash on social media. "But I must say there’s no playbook for any relationship or trying to see if there’s something more with your best friend. Lindsay is an amazing soul. She's been with me through a lot. I'm lucky to have her in my life and I will never give up trying to be better to her."

Only time will tell how if his friendship with Paige will head in the same direction.