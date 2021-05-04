Luann De Lesseps’ New RHONY Relationship Doesn’t Last Long

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps introduces a new boyfriend in the Season 13 premiere: South African personal trainer Garth Wakeford, who she confirmed she was dating in November.

The two met in August 2020 after matching on the dating app Hinge. Though de Lesseps said on the podcast Ex Appeal that she initially thought Wakeford’s profile was “too good to be true,” as soon as she met the 6’6” former rugby player in person, she was charmed. “I said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app,’” de Lesseps said. “He’s tall, he’s handsome, he looks like a Viking.”

Wakeford will also make an appearance in the Real Housewives of New York — and seemingly cause some friction. In the Season 13 trailer, housewife Sonja Morgan complains that de Lesseps is spending too much time with him. “Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” Morgan says during a group dinner.

However, the two are no longer together. After rumors started to swirl that Wakeford was cheating on de Lesseps with a Hamptons local in April, the Housewives star confirmed to Page Six that they’d actually broken up before the holidays. “Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” she said. Wakeford also confirmed the split, but clarified that he didn’t really know the woman he was rumored to have been cheating with. “Regarding this girl, we have no relationship,” he told Page Six. “She came to my exercise class once. We follow each other in Instagram and that is it.”

It doesn’t sound like the two’s relationship was ever very serious. During her appearance on Ex Appeal, de Lesseps discussed her experience of dating during the pandemic, explaining that she still thought of herself as single even amidst her then-budding romance with Wakeford. “I've had a couple of dates here and there, you know with the pandemic in place it's just been so hard to meet people. So my niece got me on Hinge and then got me on Raya, so I've been kind of flirting on some dating apps. It's so much fun to date but with COVID it's hard to date, so I feel like flirting is the next best thing.”

Still, it’s not clear why de Lesseps and Wakefield ended their brief relationship. The new season of Real Housewives of New York will likely provide more clarity. In the meantime, it seems like de Lesseps has already moved on: an insider told US Weekly in April that she’s seeing someone else. “She met a guy when she was on vacation recently in Tulum,” they said. “She was spotted having fun with her new mystery man in Mexico, and she’s completely smitten by him.”