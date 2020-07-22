Lucifer's Tom Ellis Was Once Married To An EastEnders Legend

Following his roles in homegrown shows Miranda and Merlin, actor Tom Ellis has gone onto become a big name in television in the U.S. The Welshman is set to appear in the upcoming fifth series of U.S. fantasy drama Lucifer, which was recently renewed for a sixth and final run by Netflix. But what else is there to know about the former Holby City actor? And is Tom Ellis married?

As the Express reports, Tom Ellis is married to American screenwriter and actor Meaghan Oppenheimer. The pair began dating back in 2015 and announced their engagement three years later. In 2019, the pair walked down the aisle in a ceremony at the Grassini Family Winery in Santa Ynez Valley, California.

Ellis previously wed former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite in 2006. The couple went on to have two children together — daughters Florence and Marnie Mae — and divorced in 2014 after eight years of marriage. "We are all good and we are all moving forward," Ellis explained during a 2013 appearance on Lorraine, discussing the announcement of his split from Outhwaite.

As previously mentioned, Ellis is set to reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar in the urban fantasy series Lucifer. The upcoming fifth season will be released in two parts, the first of which will premiere on Netflix in August 2020.

As Deadline reports, the sixth and final season of Lucifer was recently announced. The news comes a year after Netflix revealed the upcoming fifth run would be its last. However, in a U-turn welcomed by longtime fans, the drama will instead wrap up at the end of series six.

A social media statement regarding the show's renewal read: "the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

Lucifer season five arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 21.