Will Kirk Had The Most Idyllic Countryside Wedding

The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk is known for his magical woodworking abilities, but this week he’ll be putting his cooking skills to the test during an appearance on 2021’s Celebrity MasterChef, swapping the barn for a stressful kitchen environment. But will there be a special someone supporting him from the sidelines? In other words, is Kirk in a relationship?

The Repair Shop restorer is very happily married, and recently so. After having to postpone the wedding because of COVID-19, Kirk was finally able to marry his fiancé on August 6 this year. He’s very private when it comes to his personal life, however, so we’re not sure of his partner’s name. However, he did post a few gorgeous snaps from their wedding on Instagram, with his wife looking absolutely stunning in her long white gown adorned with intricate lace details on the shoulders.

Understandably described as “the best day of my life” by Kirk, he gave his followers a small glimpse into their big day which was organised by Envisioned Weddings in what seems to be an idyllic village somewhere in the English countryside. The perfect backdrop for a fairytale wedding. “Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped make it happen,” he ended the post.

Despite having to wait an extra year to finally tie the knot, Kirk and his partner were kept occupied during lockdown with some home renovation. “I’ve been putting up loads of shelves, the lovely fiancé has been keeping me very busy!” he said on ITV’s Lorraine, after revealing that he was engaged.

In July 2021, Kirk gave fans a little glimpse at his other half after celebrating a major milestone in her life. “After years of hard work, I’m immensely proud of my fiancé for becoming a doctor,” he captioned accompanied by a little graduation cap emoji.

Now let’s hope Kirk and his partner can celebrate another major milestone by bringing home that MasterChef trophy.