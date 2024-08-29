The reported feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may be exploding in the public eye, but it’s apparently been brewing for much longer. A new report from Rolling Stone, published on Aug. 28, states that their creative differences weren’t a secret on set, with one person even saying that “everyone knew they didn’t like each other.”

Fans first noticed the tension between Lively, an executive producer, and Baldoni, the film’s director, after they didn’t interact during the press tour, with most of the cast and author Colleen Hoover only doing press with Lively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they clashed in post-production, and Lively commissioned her own edit of the film, which is reportedly the cut that’s in theaters.

However, three crew members spoke to RS anonymously and said their creative differences were apparent on set, noting the actors had very different approaches.

They Had Different Filmmaking Styles

According to the crew, Lively had very strong ideas about how the movie should look. One person described her as “very business-minded and practical,” while Baldoni was said to be the opposite.

“He just hired people that he trusted, but Blake really wanted to have her fingers in every little thing, which is fine, she’s executive producer,” another staffer added. “No one was upset by that. But I think she was kind of taken aback by how sort of laissez-faire Justin was.”

Lively’s Passion Waned

While Lively was initially enthusiastic about the film and had many ideas for her character’s wardrobe and flower shop, the production crew noticed her passion for the project waned.

“Justin was a little inexperienced with running a big crew, and Blake was, at first, too domineering because she was treating us like a bigger production than it was. Then, after she stopped caring,” one staffer observed. “Normally, that wouldn’t be that big of a deal, a lot of actors are like that, but she was so invested in the beginning, and then the more she and Justin interacted, the less she cared about it.”

An Aug. 21 report from THR also stated that Lively didn’t look forward to returning to set after the dual writers and actors’ strikes temporarily shut down production in 2023, especially since she and Baldoni had to film their intimate scenes post-strike.

No Visible Fights

However, while their creative differences were apparent, Baldoni and Lively appeared to be amicable in front of the crew.

“I feel like a lot of the things you’re seeing online makes it sound like it was a hostile work environment, and it wasn’t in any way, shape, or form,” a crew member said. “Everybody was very professional. Everyone was nice. They didn’t yell at each other.”

The three crew members agree that Lively and Baldoni’s tension has been overblown on social media. However, it could be enough to prevent a sequel from happening. “I don’t think they hate each other. But I don’t think they would work together again,” one said.

The film has been a box office success, and a sequel would usually be a no-brainer. Yet, considering the reported feud and Baldoni’s production company having the film rights for Hoover’s follow-up, It Starts With Us, many industry insiders question whether a sequel is realistic. Perhaps it could really end with It Ends With Us.