If you’re one for romance novels, you know Tessa Bailey. The best-selling, #BookTok-approved scribe has a knack for steamy storylines and characters you can really root for — and finally, she’s getting the movie adaptation treatment.

Bailey’s It Happened One Summer follows Piper, a privileged young woman who is sent to live in small-town Westport, Washington, as penance after a scandal back in Beverly Hills. There she falls for fishing boat captain Brendan, who gives her a sizzling summer romance (their dialogue is blush-inducing) and, ultimately, a compelling reason to stick around long-term.

So... who will be bringing the book to life? In the adaptation, which is filming now, Nina Dobrev plays Piper. “Turns out blondes do have more fun…” the Vampire Diaries alum wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of dreamy behind-the-scenes photos from set in New York. She’s joined by Tyler Hoechlin as Brendan. “I’m just excited to see what they bring to the characters,” Bailey told E! earlier this summer. “I think they’re both such talented actors, and they’re both really funny. So, I’m really excited to see the spin they put on Piper and Brendan. I think they’re going to kill it.”

Rounding out the core cast is Virginia Gardner as Piper’s sister, Hannah, and Gavin Leatherwood as Fox, Brendan’s best friend and fellow fisher. (No spoilers here, but Hannah does get her own love story in a second book, Hook, Line, and Sinker...) The film is directed by Peter Hutchings and written by Christina Mengert and Joseph Muszynski.

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It Happened One Summer is Bailey’s No. 1 book according to ratings by fans on Goodreads. When writing the now-hit novel, the writer took inspiration from Alexis Rose from Schitt’s Creek, as she shared with Elite Daily in 2021. In fact, Bailey pointed out specific episodes that influenced Piper’s arc — like a moment from when Alexis is fumbling through her job at the town vet and comforts a client whose cat has just died with surprising success.

“This reminds me so much of Piper in It Happened One Summer because she wants the best for everyone at heart, but doesn’t realize she’s actually capable of helping [or] encouraging someone else until her back is to the wall,” Bailey said. “She surprises herself by being a rock for someone else. I love heroines discovering new talents buried deep within themselves.”