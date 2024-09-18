Joan Vassos entered the debut season of The Golden Bachelorette with an open mind: no nonnegotiables, no expectation of engagement. “At this age, it takes a little time to get to know somebody,” she tells Bustle. “Sometimes there’s love at first sight, and sometimes you need more time. I was looking for a committed relationship, somebody I was going to leave this journey with to see how it would work in the real world.”

As Joan enjoys getting to know her suitors, viewers will do the same. One of the men vying for her heart this season is 68-year-old Jack Lencioni, a retired restaurant owner and chef from Chicago, Illinois. His occupation and hometown may make you think of Carmy from The Bear — and indeed, his Golden Bachelorette bio includes a playful nod at the show: “Does Jack have an appetite for love? Yes, chef!”

While Jack has some things in common with the tortured chef, he seems to have a more balanced approach to his personal life. “Jack is a big softie who just wants to tell his partner that he loves them every morning and every night before bed,” his bio continues.

So, will that special someone be Joan? Here’s everything to know about Jack from The Golden Bachelorette, including reports about his fate on the show. Spoilers ahead!

He Makes A Mean Rigatoni & Meatballs

Jack’s culinary career earned him a 2016 profile in the Chicago Tribune, where he highlighted his signature dish: rigatoni and meatballs. “It was to die for and the sauce was out of this world,” noted the author of the piece.

Alas, Jack has since retired from his catering business and restaurant, but according to his bio, he’d make a five-star meal for Joan any day.

As far as Jack’s personal life? His Instagram is fairly new, but it includes several snaps of him spending time with family and friends. He shares daughters Gina and Jamie with his ex-wife, he told the Tribune, and she actually stayed on as his secretary following the divorce.

“I didn’t see any reason to get somebody new,” Jack said at the time. “We were married 25 years. I have two wonderful daughters with that woman.”

Spoilers About Jack & Joan

According to Reality Steve, Jack is not among the four finalists from Joan’s Golden Bachelorette season. But if she’s a fan, she may recommend him to one of her Bachelor Nation pals.

“All the Golden Bachelor women were all texting me, like, ‘We want your leftovers,’” Joan tells Bustle. “They were big hits, these guys.”