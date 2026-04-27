Fear not: after the most recent episode of Euphoria, Jacob Elordi’s real toe still remains intact.

The highly-awaited “The Ballad of Palladin” was released on HBO Max this Sunday, and it was packed full of the classic Euphoria twists and turns, ending in one giant bloody fight scene. Spoiler: Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) reached the wedding altar against all odds, but just as the newlywedded couple returned home, Nate is ambushed, brutally beaten, and maimed — and his attacker, Naz, cuts off Nate’s toe.

Now, Jack Topalian, who plays Naz, revealed what it was like filming that gory fight sequence with Jacob Elordi, and how it actually went down on set.

“There’s a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing,” he told Page Six. “The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges. So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake’s toe.”

Nate’s sawn-off toe was a prosthetic one, but there was still a risk of drawing real blood during filming. “If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe. But, everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents,” Topalian said.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

The actor, who has also appeared in shows like Weeds and Bones, said that filming the full fight sequence took “a few days,” and that Elordi did most of his own stunts. “That’s [Elordi] really doing the struggling and the fighting and the falling and all of that,” he explained.

As for the experience of working with Elordi, Topalian had nothing but glowing things to say, telling Page Six that the Frankenstein star was “committed,” “giving,” and “prepared.”

“What a gem of a person he is,” he added. “He’s an amazing actor as well.”

Even though the episodes were filled with drama, Topalian said there was a lot of lightheartedness on set, and that Elordi would often step in and out of character when the cameras weren’t rolling. “Obviously, he gets back into character really quickly,” he said. “But once [the director calls ‘cut’], even though he’s been beaten and abused, he’s still having a lot of fun. He’s still cracking jokes and doing things like that.”