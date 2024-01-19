Jacob Elordi’s bathwater has come back to haunt him. During a Jan. 18 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor finally sniffed the candle inspired by his defiled bathwater in Saltburn, and his reaction came straight from director Emerald Fennell’s film.

During the episode, Fallon asked Elordi if he had heard about the viral scented candles. “Yes, Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” he said before asking an important question. “I want to know who’s making the money. Like, great. Where’s my money?”

Spoilers for Saltburn ahead. Naturally, Fallon brought out one of the candles and asked Elordi to smell his bathwater scent. But before he did, Elordi cleverly pretended to slurp up the candle, as his co-star Barry Keoghan did with his bathwater directly from the drain in Saltburn. (Oliver Twist would be proud.)

Barry Keoghan about to slurp Jacob Elordi’s bathwater in Saltburn. Amazon Prime Video

How Does That Candle Smell?

When it came to the candle’s actual scent though, it apparently smells a little cleaner than you may expect. “It smells like a washing room, like detergent,” Elordi said. “Yeah, it's not bad.”

Reporters at the 2024 Golden Globes had fun with the trend and asked celebs, including Spaney, to smell the Elordi-inspired candle. “It slightly terrifies me. I can't believe this is a thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I don't even know how I should react. It smells really nice.”

Jacob Elordi during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on January 18, 2024. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Saltburn producer Margot Robbie gave a positive review. “Mhmm, smells just like Jacob Elord’s bathwater,” she said to ET, with her Barbie co-star America Ferrera agreeing that it “smells good.” Keoghan experienced deja vu, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the scent was “lovely” and “smells like Jacob, weirdly.”

However, his onscreen mother in Saltburn, Rosamund Pike, refused to partake. “He’s my son, that’s a bit weird,” she told ET, laughing. “I’m not gonna smell it. I’ll just ask him to clean up the tub. I’ll be satisfied with that.”