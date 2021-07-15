Jadon Sancho Says “We Need To Do Better” In Moving Post About Euros Abuse

Jadon Sancho has posted his response to what happened at the Euros 2020 finals and the abuse him and his teammates Marcus Rashford and Buyako Saka received afterwards. Sharing his moving statement on Twitter and Instagram, Sancho said his penalty “just wasn’t meant to be” but made it clear that “hate will never win” and advised young people receiving the same abuse to “hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream.”

Starting off by saying sorry to his “teammates, coaching staff, and most of all the fans,” Sancho explained that it’s hard to put his feelings into words and that England’s defeat “will hurt for a long time.” But he also highlighted the positives of the match, explaining that “these are the pressured situations you want to be under as a footballer.”

Many have responded to Sancho’s statement with messages of kindness, including football legend Gary Lineker who told Sancho that he has “absolutely nothing to apologise for.”

“You never let anyone down,” Lineker wrote in response to Sancho’s tweet. “We’ve all had the penalties saved, even the greatest players. You had the courage to take one under the most pressure a footballer can ever experience. You have a wonderful career ahead of you.”

Sancho also wrote, “I’m not going to pretend I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it’s nothing new.”

He continued: “As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable,” Sancho said, adding “a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative.”