Music

3 Hours At Abbey Road Studios Celebrating 60 Years Of James Bond

When British audio company Bowers & Wilkins invited me to celebrate the 60-year legacy of James Bond films, I brushed up on my 007 knowledge and headed to London.

The Royal Philharmonic performs at Abbey Road Studios as part of The Sound of 007, hosted by British...
Courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins

Though it was the Beatles who made Abbey Road famous, the London studio has a long history of hosting musical greats, from “Pomp and Circumstance” composer Edward Elgar — who conducted the London Symphony Orchestra playing his work there in 1931 — to Lady Gaga.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many famous film scores, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, have also been recorded at Abbey Road. (Pictured here is Quentin Tarantino with Italian film composer Ennio Morricone during the recording of The Hateful Eight soundtrack.)

Tap