The 2023 Super Bowl will be the first to feature two brothers playing on opposing teams.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Super Bowl LVII will feature the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs... along with Jason Kelce (center) taking on his younger brother, Travis Kelce (tight end). This will be the first time in NFL history that two brothers play against each other in the Super Bowl.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Some say that their mom, Donna Kelce, already won the 2023 Super Bowl (she says she’ll be rooting for offenses at all times, in case you were wondering). Here’s what to know about Jason and Travis.