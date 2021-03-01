Jason Sudeikis Explained The Message Behind His Viral Golden Globes Hoodie

Jason Sudeikis has no regrets about wearing a tie dye hoodie to the Golden Globes. While his industry peers all put on their red carpet best, the Ted Lasso star dressed down in support of his sister's dance and fitness operation Forward Space (the hoodie is now in presale, if you're itching to grab one yourself).

"I believe when people you care about do cool and interesting things that you should, you know, support them. So this is no different from that," Sudeikis told press after winning the Globe for lead actor in a TV musical or comedy series. "I have a multitude of hoodies I could've worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. This one seemed the most appropriate."

It was a choice the internet loved, understandably.

And so did his fellow nominees.