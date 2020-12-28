Jennifer Aniston Sparks Major Backlash For "Insensitive" Pandemic Ornament

So much has already happened this year, but 2020 isn't done throwing curveballs just yet. One thing nobody saw coming was Jennifer Aniston's cursed Christmas ornament and the ensuing backlash. It all started when the beloved Friends star shared a photo of her new "Our First Pandemic 2020" wooden decoration on her Instagram Stories. While some fans defended the post as being sarcastic, others blasted the actor for being insensitive and too morbid.

Here's just a sample of the responses Aniston faced after sharing the memento, which she never confirmed as her own: "Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable," one user tweeted. "I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying 'pandemic 2020.' Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. Do better Jennifer Aniston."

Another user called her out on Twitter, writing that "celebrities are ditzy af." The critic added, "Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” Meanwhile, others took issue with the trinket's phrasing. "My only problem with Jennifer Aniston's ornament is her calling the pandemic 'our first.'" They asked, "Sis, are you hoping for more?" Great point. Another question that deserves an answer: How much are people paying for this bauble?

On the flip side, some followers weren't as upset and even defended Aniston from the sharp responses. To them, the actor was using humor to process this dire time. "Everybody copes differently," one fan tweeted. "Doesn’t mean she doesn’t get the weight of this year. Just means she’s coping with humor."

Fan accounts and individual users also called to mind how Aniston supported small businesses this year — even on Christmas Eve "while others were busy posting their fancy dinners."

Aniston has yet to comment on the ornament or the social media backlash as of Monday afternoon.