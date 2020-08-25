Jennifer Garner's Reaction To The Office Finale Would Make Michael Scott Cry

If you went all this time thinking you were the biggest fan of The Office, prepare to be dethroned because this actor might actually have you beat. Jennifer Garner's emotional The Office finale reaction video has the approval of stars Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, and Angela Kinsey. It would probably even have Michael Scott in tears of joy.

On Monday, Aug. 24, Garner posted a slow-motion video of herself on Instagram, sobbing in a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt, which she used to wipe away her tears, sitting in front of a rainbow light-up sign that read "Thank You, Dunder Mifflin." As it turns out, the actor and her kids have spent the past few months of quarantine watching The Office — or as she coined it, How to Behave as Grownups — and they finally reached the series finale. "Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard," she captioned the video. "When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too." Indeed, it was exactly the heartwarming moment everyone needs to see.

"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine... Guess what? We finished it and I guess that it gave me some really great feelings," she said in her hilarious voiceover, as she continued to poke fun at herself for getting so emotional. "Oh bless her heart, oh my goodness. Look who needed a big cry. Maybe a shower would've been helpful. But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something."

The actor concluded her video by encouraging all of her followers to watch The Office if they hadn't already. "It's wonderful," she said. Needless to say, her reaction video was an immediate hit with fans and with the stars of the show themselves. Mindy Kaling left a simple heart emoji comment on the post, while Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey gushed over Garner's fandom. (They also invited her to rewatch the entire series along with them!)

"Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post," Fischer commented, as per E! News. "Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...)." Kinsey, meanwhile, said that she could relate to the actor. "Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this...," she said. "I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!" Garner responded with her own fangirl moment. "I cannot even think about you saying I LOVE HIM to Oscar—but NOT the SENATOR!"

If only Michael Scott had Instagram, who knows what he would have to say right now.