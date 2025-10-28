Jennifer Lawrence has no qualms about sharing her experiences with plastic surgery. In a new profile with The New Yorker, published on Oct. 27, the actor revealed which cosmetic procedures she’s had done — and the one she’s planning to undergo in the near future.

During the interview, Lawrence casually mentioned that she’d have to quit vaping in November to undergo a boob job, noting that her body reacted differently postpartum to her second pregnancy. “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said, referring to the birth of her 3-year-old son Cy. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

She’s partially motivated to get the surgery now because she’ll be filming a nude scene in her next movie, Martin Scorsese’s What Happens At Night, which films in the spring. However, she made it clear that she’d still undergo the procedure even without a professional excuse. “Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” she said. “But I think yes.”

Lawrence went on to explain that she doesn’t do fillers “because they show on camera,” but does get Botox. However, she only receives it sparingly as she’s conscious that she has to “use her forehead” in films and “play people who don’t have access to celebrity dermatology.” She currently has no plans to get a facelift — yet. “Believe me, I’m gonna!” she cheerfully told the outlet.

Jennifer’s Surgical Speculation

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Lawrence has previously been the subject of plastic surgery speculation on the internet, most recently while doing press for her new movie Die, My Love. She got candid on the topic while talking to Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine in 2023, sarcastically joking: “Apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.”

Instead, Lawrence attributes the gradual changes in her face to natural aging, noting that she’s been in the public eye for over a decade.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she recalled. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”