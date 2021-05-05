Celebrity
J.Lo and Ben Affleck were reportedly spotted together in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend. Here’s a look at their lives — together and apart — since 2001.
Scott Alfieri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s been two decades since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were an item, but they recently reconnected in 2021 following the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer’s split from Alex Rodriguez. That said, it’s worth noting how Bennifer’s relationship first started. This photo was taken on the set of the film Gigli in 2001, which is how the former couple first met. J.Lo was married to Cris Judd at the time.
After J.Lo divorced from Judd in 2002, she pursued a relationship with Affleck. Here, the two attended the Maid in Manhattan premiere in New York City. A month prior to this photo, the Justice League actor popped the question with a 6-carat diamond sparkler. In a November 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer, J.Lo described the proposal as “traditional, but also in a very spectacular way.”