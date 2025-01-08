Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly split. On Jan. 8, TMZ reported that the actor and her husband have recently separated and are headed toward divorce, with a legal filing imminent. The couple has yet to comment on the report.

While the cause of their reported breakup is unknown, Alba and Warren have been spotted without their wedding rings in the past month, with the actor being seen ringless at a pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 4.

The last time the two were seen together with their wedding rings was on Nov. 10, when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. However, they appeared to put on a united front for their son Hayes’ 7th birthday, with Alba posting family photos from their outing at Universal Studios to Instagram on Jan. 4.

Alba also shared a cryptic post on New Year's Eve, reflecting on a “colorful” 2024. “Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love,” she wrote. “Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come!”

Jessica & Cash’s Relationship

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The two first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Alba played Sue Storm and Warren was a director’s assistant. They dated for four years before marrying in 2008. In addition to their son, Alba and Warren have two daughters, 16-year-old Honor and 13-year-old Haven.

In July 2021, Alba got candid about juggling her career, relationship, and children, admitting that Warren “probably gets the short end of the stick” in their family. “It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates,” she said, laughing. “You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?”

That said, Alba celebrated her and Warren’s 20th anniversary on Instagram in May. “I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she wrote. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another.”