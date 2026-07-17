It’s not too late to adopt a hopeful mantra for the summer, and Jessie Altman’s new song “For the Hell of It” might be just the ticket.

“It’s not a natural thing for me to do,” Altman tells Bustle of the jazzy pop song’s imperative to just say “why not?” to what comes your way. “I’m just somebody that so deeply cares about everything. So it’s something that I do constantly try to remind myself of.”

She’s put the lesson into practice more than once. The 35-year-old singer grew up in the Washington, D.C., area with a passion for choir and musical theater, doing “every possible thing to get on stage and be able to perform.” She also has a uniquely personal showbiz connection: her mom is Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter. “Even though I did have that connection to the entertainment industry, I was really hyper-aware of how difficult it really is,” Altman says. “And the idea of failing really shook me.”

Altman instead pursued law, the other family business. (Her dad, the late Robert Altman, was an attorney-turned-video game executive.) But after becoming a working lawyer, she made her way back to that first passion. She released her debut album, Aftermath, in 2024. Her upcoming follow-up, Lovelight (out Sept. 25), leans into dreaming big, and for good reason — it pulled inspiration from her relationship with her husband, Ross Uhrich.

“The person that is worth it allows you to be just unapologetically yourself — allows you to dream bigger, reach further, not feel self-conscious. Just opens up your world rather than making it smaller,” Altman says. “That’s kind of what I hope the album is for people.”

Altman’s world is indeed opening up, starting with her “mini tour” this July, which spans three stops — including her first hometown show in D.C. (In a full-circle moment, it will benefit the legal organization she once did pro bono work for as a lawyer.) “When I was a lawyer, I spent all my free time doing music,” she says. “And now that I get to do music, it never really feels like work.”

Still, Altman, who splits her time between D.C. and New York, relishes the normal stuff — game nights, dinner with her husband, and walks with their rescue puppy, Murphy. “The rest of your life is a really long time,” she says, reflecting on her career pivot. “So while it might feel like you’ve already invested so much time, if you’re not happy doing it, just make the change. And the people in your life, if they’re worth anything, will love and support you through it.”

Learn more about Altman in the Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

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In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

Depends on my mood. But anything with Splenda.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

I try to clean these up in my phone, but I still have way too many! Washington, D.C., New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Paris.

What’s your sign?

Libra :)

Favorite overused movie quote?

“Leave the gun, take the cannoli” from The Godfather. Such a classic.

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Probably Rugrats.

What’s one movie or TV show you're currently obsessed with?

I recently finished Peaky Blinders, and I am obsessed. I am already tempted to rewatch.

Who is your celeb idol?

Catherine O’Hara or Betty White. Two comedic icons who got funnier and bolder over time.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

The Great British Baking Show! I would probably be kicked off in the first round, but I’m hoping I can sample everyone else’s dish before I go.

Go-to karaoke song?

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar.

What’s something that’s inspiring you lately?

Depends on the day. But I do have a lot of creative breakthroughs while I’m walking my dog.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

That I was kind and never took myself too seriously.