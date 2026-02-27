Art sometimes imitates life — even when some of the details are unknown. The Feb. 26 episode of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette focuses on the couple’s 1996 public argument, and tells a new story behind the iconic paparazzi photos of their quarrel. However, like with much of the Ryan Murphy-produced series, it’s not solely focused on portraying the truth.

In the episode, JFK Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) make their way to New York’s Washington Square Park to walk their dog, Friday. However, they wind up arguing about his marriage proposal a few weeks prior, to which Bessette initially said no, resulting in a brutal physical clash, tear-filled conversations on the sidewalk, and eventually, Bessette saying yes.

Like much of the series, Love Story combines fact and fiction, leaving some viewers to question what really happened.

What Really Happened?

On Feb. 25, 1996, just months before their wedding, JFK Jr. and Bessette did indeed get into a public fight at Washington Square Park. Unfortunately, a National Enquirer photographer happened to be nearby, and the photos got an eight-page spread in the New York Daily News with the headline “Sunday in the Park with the George Editor,” nodding to the musical and JFK Jr.’s George magazine.

The same paparazzo also took video footage, and not only were the couple screaming at each other, but they did get physical. JFK Jr. forcibly removed Bessette’s engagement ring from her finger, and she lunged at him from behind, as seen on the show.

The two eventually talked on a park bench before taking their spat to the streets, with JFK Jr. sitting on a curb looking defeated as Bessette yelled. And yes, their dog was sadly there for all of it and had no escape route.

Just like in the show, the couple appeared to tearfully make up, hugging on a sidewalk as Bessette clutched a cigarette. However, when it comes to what caused such a huge argument, Love Story’s version of events differs from previous reports.

What Was The Fight About?

According to a biography written by historian and JFK Jr.’s friend Steven M. Gillon, the altercation stemmed not from the proposal, as depicted on the show, but “from Carolyn's ongoing complaint that John let people walk all over him.”

Apparently, Bessette was concerned that JFK Jr.’s acquaintance, whom he “only knew casually,” was taking advantage of his status by asking him to serve as best man at his wedding. At the ceremony, they were seated next to the society editor at the New York Times. “Carolyn surmised instantly that the bride wanted to get the Times to cover her wedding and was dangling John as incentive,” Gillon wrote. “She was furious at John for not making a statement by walking out.”

While the truth about their clash may never be known, it’s unlikely that it had anything to do with Bessette’s engagement rejection as depicted in Love Story. She reportedly already said yes to JFK Jr.’s proposal months before the fight, although the story of her waiting a few weeks to accept the ring is reportedly true.