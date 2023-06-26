If The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Joey Graziadei takes Charity on a tennis date, he might have a bit of an advantage. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native is a teaching tennis pro in Hawaii, where he spends his days on the court and evenings on the beach with friends. All that he’s missing is an adventure-loving partner to share that “paradise” with him, and, as Joey says in a Bachelorette promo, Charity very well “could be the one.”

In a clip from Joey’s intro video package on the ABC reality series, he also shared why family “means the world” to him. “When I was in kindergarten, my dad came out as gay,” Charity’s dating hopeful said. “It’s made me more loving and accepting.”

Still, the self-described “avid star gazer” said he thought he’d be with someone by now to start his own family. As he explores whether or not Charity is the person for him on The Bachelorette, here’s everything to know about Joey.

Joey Graziadei’s Job & Tennis Career

After growing up near Philadelphia in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Joey graduated from West Chester University, where he played college tennis and majored in communication and media studies, in 2017. Prior to graduation, he announced he was moving to Hawaii to be the head tennis pro at Princeville Makai Golf Club. By January 2020, however, he revealed to his Instagram followers that he was leaving Hawaii and relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, where, according to his LinkedIn, he worked for a sales development rep for a construction company and an account executive for Paylocity, an HR and payroll software system.

As his ABC Bachelor bio notes, however, he “realized the corporate world wasn't for him” and returned to Hawaii in July 2022 to “live his passion of teaching his favorite sport.” Now, Joey is a United States Professional Tennis Association certified “lifestyle and experience ambassador” for Kukui'ula Development Co. in Koloa, where he builds relationships with members “that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the Club and throughout the island,” including ocean activities, tennis, pickleball, golf, hiking, and more.

Joey Graziadei’s Instagram

A “diehard” Green Bay Packers fan, Joey uses Instagram to show his love of outdoor adventures — and his family and friends, of course. His first Instagram post from April 2016 wished his two sisters, Carly and Ellie, a happy siblings day, and since then he’s commemorated several milestones, including graduations and a wedding. Though he’s in Hawaii, Joey documents his family’s visits, including when he took a helicopter ride with his dad, Nick, in 2017. Otherwise, you can typically find Joey hiking around Hawaii, playing beach tennis, surfing, or golfing. He even seems to be acquainted with volleyball pro Gabrielle Reece, who commented on his 2020 post about leaving Hawaii, “Good luck JOEY..... kauai isn’t going anywhere.”

After filming The Bachelorette, Joey naturally spent “quality time with family and friends” in Philadelphia in late May. One day before he made his TV debut, he shared he had his “best day ever on the golf course,” including his first hole-in-one and first time breaking par. “Oh yeah also don’t forget to tune in tomorrow,” he joked on June 25, after previously teasing, “If you have your Monday nights open, I think it’ll be worth a watch.”

Joey Graziadei Bachelorette Spoilers

Potential spoilers ahead for Joey’s Bachelorette journey. Reality Steve posted photos of Charity and Joey on a one-on-one date in New Orleans on April 6, after which he reportedly received a rose securing his place as one of the new Bachelorette’s four Hometown Dates. As for whether or not Joey makes it to Charity’s final three, fans will have to stay tuned in — or keep an eye out for new spoilers.