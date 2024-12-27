John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s eldest daughter Luna has entered the field of journalism, when she interviewed her dad about his newest children’s album for Billboard.

In the video interview released Dec. 26, the 8-year-old held onto cue cards as she conducted a conversation about Legend’s children’s album that released on August titled My Favorite Dream. While she had many questions about her dad’s latest project, the conversation was full of cute father-daughter moments.

“Lately we’ve been getting some good advice about phones and social media and how dangerous they are,” Legend told his daughter. “We’re not going to let you have a smartphone until you’re like, 16 years old.”

“How about we compromise on 9?” she replied.

My Favorite Dream, which is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the 2025 Grammys, was written for his family, according to Legend.

“I have to travel a lot for work, mommy has to go away for work sometimes, but we've always been telling you since you were a little baby that mommy and daddy always come back,” he said.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Luna told her father that her three favorite songs on the album are “Always Come Back,” “L-O-V-E” and his version of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Three Little Birds.” The “All Of Me” singer also revealed that Luna designed all the single covers for the album, which Luna conceded was fun to do, but clarified that even if she hadn't designed the cover art, “Always Come Back” would still be her favorite song. She also lent her vocals to “L-O-V-E” along with her mother and brother, Miles, 6.

While this is Luna’s on-camera interviewing debut, this is far from her first time on camera. The elder sister previously appeared as an infant with her mother Chrissy Teigen in Legend’s 2016 “Love Me Now” music video.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This is the first time Legend has been nominated for best children’s music album. The R&B singer has already won 12 awards from 38 nominations, three of which are pending at the upcoming award season.