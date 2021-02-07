John Legend And Son Miles' Version Of "Baby Shark" Is A Must-Listen

Putting his EGOT skills to good use, John Legend came up with a version of "Baby Shark" to play with son Miles, and his rendition of the catchy kid's song is surprisingly listenable. Chrissy Teigen posted her husband's mini-performance on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 7, showing Miles thoroughly enjoying the piano track. The couple's son added his own contribution, hitting the keys with a dog stuffed animal.

The "Never Break" singer commented on Teigen's Instagram post as well, writing, "Daddy shark," with a shark emoji. On Saturday, Legend posted a photo with Miles at the piano on his own Instagram, sharing a moment from the early morning jam session with fans. The singer and composer captioned the picture with a piano and dog emoji.

The post was not the first time the musician covered "Baby Shark." In March 2019, Legend shared a video singing "Baby Shark" with daughter Luna, first asking his daughter if she knew what was on his shark-printed shirt. "Yeah, Daddy Shark," Luna told her father. The two then broke into a rendition of the viral track, including the "Daddy Shark" and "Mommy Shark" verses. Legend also posted a photo with Luna after the two finished their "Baby Shark" serenade, writing, "Daddy Shark + Luna Shark."

In 2019, "Baby Shark" became a viral sensation, with the song entering the Billboard Hot 100 and plenty of celebrities hopping on the trend. Cardi B posted a video doing a backyard catwalk to the song on Instagram, and Kylie Jenner captioned an outfit picture on Instagram with the lyrics, writing, "Maamaa shark dooo doo doo dooo."

While most fans were done getting "Baby Shark" stuck in their heads back in 2019, Legend's most recent cover might just bring the track back into the spotlight. Aside from his morning jam sessions with his kids, he has also been recording his own music. On Jan. 28, Legend released "Minefields," a new single in collaboration with singer Faouzia.

Earlier in January, Legend's family attended the Biden-Harris inauguration, where the singer performed a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." On Jan. 20, Legend posted a family portrait in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Instagram, writing, "Amazing."