Following her passing after a two-year-long battle with breast cancer, John Travolta paid tribute to Kelly Preston. The actor honoring his beloved wife's "love and life" in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 12, as and asked for time and privacy as the family mourns. Travolta and Preston had three children — a daughter, Ella, who is 20, and a son Benjamin, who is 9; their oldest son, Jett, passed away at age 16 in 2009.

Sunday night, a family representative confirmed that Preston died that morning, following a private battle with breast cancer, as per People. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the statement read. The representative added that Preston was a "bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others" and that her family, "asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

On Instagram, Travolta posted a photo of Preston, along with a moving message about her "courageous fight with the love and support of so many." The actor went on to note his gratitude for "all the medical centers that have helped," as well as "her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side." He added that he would be, "be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother," but that the family will, "feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Elle Travolta posted a heartfelt tribute to Preston on Instagram as well, writing that anyone who knew her mother would, "agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy." She thanked her mother for the years of love and support, writing, "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always." In May, Ella shared a throwback photo with Preston for Mother's Day on Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman. Beautiful inside and out, hard-working, and the most amazing mother and wife."

Travolta and Preston met on set in 1987 while filming The Experts, and got married on Sept. 5, 1991, as per People. In Sept. of 2019, the couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. Preston commemorated the milestone on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two at dinner and writing writing, "To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally." She added: "I love you forever and completely."