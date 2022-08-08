As Season 19 of The Bachelorette flies by, the drama, heartbreak, and romance are rising to an all-time high. All the while, Rachel and Gabby continue to be a thoroughly engaging duo this season, teaming up to change the rules and send home some very unsavory contestants. But luckily, the good guys outnumber the villains this season, and one bachelor to keep an eye on is 25-year-old realtor Johnny DePhillipo. Fans will soon see a lot of Johnny as he pursues Gabby and tries to capture her heart and final rose.

Johnny’s Job

As fans of The Bachelor franchise know all too well, a set of typical jobs crop up from the cast every season. One of those occupations is working in real estate, the same industry Johnny finds himself in. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Palm Beach State College in 2018 before a two-year stint as a health insurance agent for Family First Life in Arizona. Then, in September 2021, Johnny returned to Florida and began working as a real estate agent for Compass in Palm Beach County.

Johnny’s Instagram

Despite working and living in Florida, Johnny’s Instagram bio reveals he’s also from New Jersey. However, it’s slightly hard to see the Garden State’s influence across his feed. In fact, Johnny’s love for the Florida coast is very apparent. Johnny loves being by the seaside, whether it’s pouring drinks by the water, walking by the beach, surfing in the ocean, in artificial pools, or even wearing a Santa hat. His feed also features photos of him snorkeling, fishing, and diving into pools at sunset. Aside from the water, he’s also a big fan of his French bulldog, Kilo.

How Far Does Johnny Go On The Bachelorette?

As the second half of the season begins to unfold, fans will likely see more of Gabby and Johnny’s relationship. It’s possible that Johnny could emerge as a late-in-the-game favorite, especially if he gets more one-on-one time with Gabby and opens up about his feelings. Since fans don’t know much about Johnny so far, the prevailing (and kind of funny) opinion is that he looks much like Succession’s Roman Roy, played by actor Kieran Culkin.

Johnny’s official ABC.com bio may offer up some clues about his chances. He is ready for marriage, and “now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.” And to his credit, his bio adds, “He'll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up.” He also loves Barry White and Frank Sinatra, so maybe he’ll put those classic crooners to good use and sweep Gabby off her feet.