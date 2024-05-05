JoJo Siwa Thinks The SNL Sketch Spoofing Her “Gay Pop” Comments Is “Iconic”

Like karma, JoJo Siwa’s “gay pop comments” came back around again. Saturday Night Live used her minor controversy to inspire a Weekend Update segment on May 4 that poked fun at her “new genre” of music and her new look for her post-Nickelodeon era. The jokes might have bothered some stars, but Siwa seemed happy to have gotten the SNL treatment when she shared her reaction on Instagram afterward.

The Siwa Sketch

In the SNL sketch, Weekend Update host Colin Jost reported that Siwa had unveiled “her first grown-up single ‘Karma’” and “her new good-girl-gone-bad persona,” and then revealed she was there to comment. In reality, cast member Chloe Fineman showed up as Siwa, dressed in a recreation of the edgy black bodysuit Siwa wears in her new music video. “I’m a bad girl now!” she announced.

The two poked fun at Siwa’s transformation. “I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,” Fineman said, leading Jost to respond, “I was going to say, if Mad Max was on Broadway.” After they eventually moved on from how she’s “completely reinvented” herself in a way “no one” her age has done before, Jost brought up her recent quotes about her “new genre” of music and suggested that it’s actually just pop.

Chloe Fineman as JoJo Siwa on SNL’s Weekend Update with Colin Jost NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Siwa Showed Support

The jokes went over well with Siwa. She posted an Instagram story about the sketch the day after it aired that called it “ICONIC.” “I literally don’t know what to say,” she added. “This is f*cking crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL….”

Her original comments about “gay pop” sparked harsher criticism than the SNL sketch. (During an April interview with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly, she shared that she’d always “wanted to start a new genre … called gay pop.”) She faced judgment and eyerolls from people who pointed out that such a genre already exists, including the quiet condemnation of gay pop artists Tegan and Sara. Siwa then clarified what she meant to TMZ, saying, “I definitely am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it.”

For Siwa, the negative attention isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As she told Kelly during her Billboard interview, “Like it or not, you’re going to look.”