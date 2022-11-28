Jude Bellingham’s Superstar Football Talent Runs In The Family

England had a promising start in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup, with Jude Bellingham scoring the team’s first goal at the tournament. When he’s not playing for his country, Bellingham is a midfielder for the German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. This is the 19-year-old’s first World Cup, introducing the player to a much larger audience. But, what is there to know about the professional footballer’s life away from the tournament?

Hailing from Dudley, Bellingham joined Birmingham F.C. at just 16 years old., Indicating how much of a talented teenager he is, Borussia Dortmund paid £30m to Birmingham City F.C. in 2020, in a bid to secure Bellingham for their team. And talent clearly runs in the family, as Jude’s younger brother Jobe, 17, is now a contracted player for Birmingham F.C.

As for the World Cup footballer, Jude keeps his fans updated on his career over on his @judebellingham Instagram profile. “Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing,” he wrote from Qatar, after scoring for England in the World Cup.

However, the athlete tends not to post a lot about his personal life. While Bellingham has been linked to Asantewa Chitty, an Instagram model who currently has a private profile, there is no mention of her on his social media pages. A source told The Sun :“She is also very keen on him. She is excited to see where this goes.” Bustle has reached out to Bellingham’s representative for comment.