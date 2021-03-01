Hailey Baldwin celebrated husband Justin Bieber's 27th birthday on March 1 with a sweet Instagram post, sharing photographs from the Paris getaway the couple is currently on as well as a few throwback photos. This couple truly loves to celebrate each other with some social media PDA.

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," Baldwin wrote in the caption that ended with a red heart emoji. "Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side."

Bieber replied with, "I love you baby." Many of the couple's friends and family members chimed in on the post, with uncle Billy Baldwin writing, "Happy Happy Birthday Justin !!!!!" and cousin Ireland Baldwin posting, "Awwwww happy birthday." His stepmother, Chelsey Bieber, also reacted with a string of heart and birthday hat emojis. "Cuties!" wrote Kim Kardashian, while Khloe Kardashian commented with heart emojis.

Baldwin shared a few additional photos to her Instagram Story as well, including a photo of the couple dressed up and a Bieber photo emblazoned with "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE." Bieber commemorated his birthday on his own Instagram, sharing a baby photo with "Baby me 27 years ago" as the caption.

On Monday, several of the "Holy" singer's close friends also posted birthday messages on social media. The singer's longtime manager Scooter Braun shared a throwback video on Instagram and said, "We have been through so much together since and I could not be prouder of the man, friend, husband, and leader you are today." Ellen DeGeneres shared throwback videos of Bieber and wished him a happy birthday.

Baldwin and Bieber, who wed in September 2018, often share romantic messages for each other on social media. In November 2020, Bieber penned a birthday message for Baldwin, describing their relationship as his "safe place." He also wrote that his "biggest dream is growing old with you." He added: "I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

More recently, Baldwin shared a bunch of throwback photos on Valentine's Day, including pictures of the couple's various vacations and snaps from their wedding day. The model wrote, "v happy ur my valentine." Last week, Bieber spontaneously shared photos of Baldwin, writing "I can’t believe that you are mine. You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman." He added: "I would not be who I am today without you."