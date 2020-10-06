Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants To Have Babies With Jason Tartick ASAP

Kaitlyn Bristowe may be working hard to win that mirrorball trophy, but that isn't stopping the former Bachelorette from contemplating what's next for her and boyfriend Jason Tartick once she hangs up her dancing shoes — and it starting a family is at the top of her agenda. Yes, it seems Kaitlyn is ready to have kids with Jason after Dancing With the Stars comes to a close, or at least that's what she said in the Tuesday, October 6, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, as per Us Weekly.

"Being a mom is a dream and aspiration," Kaitlyn admitted to Jason on the podcast, while jokingly adding that she's ready to get pregnant by any means necessary. "If Artem [Chigvintsev] and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom."

But don't start picking out cute items for their baby registry just yet because, according to Jason, he'd prefer that the two of them are married before adding any extra additions into the mix. "In a perfect world, I would want you to be pregnant after we get married," Jason explained, noting that, while he doesn't think that there's anything wrong with going for a less traditional route, "The idea is that you have a fully committed partner, that you two have committed your lives and you gave each other’s vows to one another that through sickness and in health."

As far as commitment goes, though, these two definitely appear to be all-in with their relationship already. The two share two dogs, Ramen and Pinot. And Kaitlyn dedicated her DWTS performance this week to Jason as a way to show her appreciation for all of his ongoing support. “I want this dance to be perfect because I’m dedicating it to Jason. (Viennese waltz to our song, beautiful crazy, by Luke Combs),” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 4. “He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m so excited to dedicate it to him.”