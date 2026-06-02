Netflix’s Queer Eye ended on a bittersweet note when it took its final bow earlier this year. While the makeover series was in many ways a feel-good hit, fans were concerned when Karamo Brown — the show’s culture expert — opted out of press appearances with his fellow Fab Five. As his assistant told Today in January: “Karamo has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years, and he’s been advised by his therapist to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

Six months later, Brown is opening up about behind-the-scenes tension. In a new cover story with People, the magazine described Brown’s claims of “toxicity” between the Fab Five, including the moment Brown’s mom allegedly overheard several castmates talking about him. (People previously reported that Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski were involved in the chat, though it “wasn’t meant to be gossiping or bullying.”)

Brown told People that he didn’t ask his mom for details, but he seemed to glean enough from her reaction. “The thing I know is the tears I saw in my mother’s eyes,” he said. “[She kept repeating], ‘I thought they were your friends.’ It made me realize I can no longer stay silent about how often I was made to feel like an outsider.”

Kit Karzen/Netflix

Elsewhere in Brown’s People story (published on June 2), the TV personality and wellness founder said he had a “fun and flirty” relationship with one of the Fab Five during casting. A sexual harassment complaint was filed against Brown by an anonymous third party, People reports, and while Brown said that he was cleared of any wrongdoing, the experience left a lasting impact. “It broke us,” he said of the Fab Five. “We all knew the divide between us.”

In addition to the strained dynamic with his castmates, Brown alleged that executives and other members of the show’s production team engaged in “bullying and unchecked bad behavior.” (Production companies ITV America and Scout Productions told People, in part: “We strongly disagree with any characterization that concerns raised during the production of Queer Eye were ignored, dismissed or allowed to continue unchecked.”)

Brown also reflected on his own behavior during his time on Queer Eye, which premiered in 2018. “There were times I was hurt and would lash back out,” he said. “I recognize my part and how things I did impacted people.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for where he stands with his Queer Eye castmates today? Of his fellow Fab Five, Brown only follows two — former design expert Bobby Berk and his replacement for the show’s final two seasons, Jeremiah Brent.

Brown told People that while he’s not in touch with Van Ness, “The work I have seen Jonathan pouring into himself is commendable and inspiring. Growth isn’t always public-facing, but I respect him for how he’s currently moving through life.”