Kate Middleton Issues Apology For Her Edited Mother's Day Photo

Kate Middleton has apologized for “any confusion” caused by her edited Mother’s Day photograph.

The photo in question was shared by Kensington Palace on March 11 and showed the Princess of Wales posing with her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with the caption, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.”

However, it wasn’t long before eagle-eyed social media users drew attention to several inconsistencies in the royal photograph that suggested it had been digitally altered.

The photo was later removed from circulation by The Associated Press. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP said in a statement. “No replacement photo will be sent.”

The Princess of Wales later issued a statement addressing the photo on March 11, that read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C.”

Prince Louis, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte. Kensington Palace / Princess of Wales

The royal photograph controversy comes after TMZ published an unofficial paparazzi snap of Middleton on March 5. This was the first time the Princess of Wales had been photographed since Christmas Day last year when she and other senior members of the royal family attended their annual church service.

Kate Middleton Speculation

In January 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery and wouldn’t be returning to public duties “until after Easter.” The Princess’ absence went on to spark speculation among royal spectators online, many of whom questioned the longevity of Middleton’s surgical recovery.

On February 29, a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales addressed the online speculation in a second statement, sharing that Middleton was “doing well.” The statement continued, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”