Trigger Warning: This piece discusses sexual abuse.

Kenan Thompson has spoken out about the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The five-part series explores alleged wrongdoings behind the scenes of many Nickelodeon shows with testimonials from former child stars, including Drake Bell.

On the March 27 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Thompson, who previously starred on Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel, was asked about the revelations that have come to light. “It's tough for me because I can't really speak on things that I've never witnessed,” he explained, pointing out that most of the recent allegations are said to have occurred after his stint on the network.

Thompson starred on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That between 1994 and 1999, and the popular sitcom Kenan & Kel, which he fronted opposite Kel Mitchell between 1996 and 2000.

On the Tamron Hall Show, Thompson also explained that he had limited interaction with producer Dan Schneider, who has faced allegations of sexism, harassment, and verbal abuse in the docuseries.

“These things happened after I left, basically, and Dan wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that,” he continued. “He got a ‘created by’ credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping.”

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Adding that he “wasn't really aware” of the allegations highlighted in Quiet on Set, Thompson said his “heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized.” He continued, “I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be — stories that need to be told for accountability sake.”

Thompson concluded that, while he has “fond memories of my costars,” it’s been difficult learning of the allegations featured in the docuseries. “To hear that they've gone through terrible things like that, it's just, it's really tough,” he added.

Former Nickelodeon producer Schneider, who worked on shows such as Zoey 101, recently responded to the new series on YouTube and apologized for his “embarrassing” past behaviors.

“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said. “It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was the wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today.”

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon also released a statement to People in light of the Quiet on Set allegations, part of which read, “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”