In 2022, Kendrick Lamar took to the Super Bowl stage as part of Dr. Dre’s Halftime Show, alongside fellow performers Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Little did he know that he’d be back so soon.

Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, making him one of the few artists to perform at multiple Halftime Shows. (Beyoncé and Bruno Mars also share the distinction, among others.)

The rapper was announced as the Halftime headliner in September amid a huge year, which included his hit album GNX and a slew of acclaimed singles inspired by his ongoing feud with Drake. His Super Bowl performance came a week after winning two of the biggest awards at the 2025 Grammys — Record and Song of the Year — for his beloved Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

When he did take the stage at the Halftime Show, he wasn’t alone. In January, Lamar announced that his frequent collaborator SZA would join him as a special guest, ahead of their joint Grand National Tour in April.

Here’s every song Lamar and SZA performed at the Halftime Show.

1. “Squabble Up”

After a surprise introduction from Samuel L. Jackson, dressed in an American flag-inspired outfit, Lamar launched his Halftime Show with his GNX track “Squabble Up.”

2. “HUMBLE.”

Lamar then went for a throwback hit, performing his Grammy-nominated hit “HUMBLE.”

3. “DNA.”

The rapper kept the hits coming by transitioning into his 2017 single “DNA.”

4. “Euphoria”

Lamar’s first shot at Drake came early in the show, when he performed “Euphoria” — a diss track from early in his and Drake’s recent beef.

5. “Man At The Garden”

He then gave Drake a quick reprieve, performing his GNX track “Man at the Garden” live for the first time.

6. “Peekaboo”

Lamar then transitioned into another GNX song, giving a debut live performance of “Peekaboo.”

7. “Luther”

Lamar ended “Peekaboo” by teasing his monster hit “Not Like Us,” only to slow things down instead, bringing out SZA for their smooth R&B collaboration, “Luther.”

8. “All The Stars”

As many fans predicted, Lamar and SZA went on to perform their Oscar-nominated 2018 collaboration “All The Stars,” from the first Black Panther film.

9. “Not Like Us”

At last, Lamar brought out the big guns to perform “Not Like Us,” including tennis legend Serena Williams, who was among the many dancers hyping him up. And yes, he made it a very clear point to perform directly to Drake.

10. “TV Off”

Lamar ended the Halftime Show with his version of a mic drop, transitioning seamlessly from “Not Like Us” to “TV Off,” complete with an appearance from his producer Mustard. Once he walked offstage, the stands flashed the words “Game Over,” which just about says it all.