In “Ruleta Rusa,” Mexican pop star Kenia Os catchily sings “tengo bueno punteria” (“I have good aim”) in a new track about a risky romance. While the femme fatale she embodies in the song is undoubtedly a good shot, Os is also aiming at something else in her new music era: global stardom. Days before her latest Spanish-language album, K de Karma, dropped March 20, it was one of Spotify’s Top 10 pre-saved albums worldwide.

“My music is successful in Mexico right now, and maybe Central America and the United States, just a little bit. But I want more,” Os tells Bustle over Zoom from Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old singer has had an unconventional journey into the music industry. She was a teenager living in Mazatlán, Mexico, when she amassed a huge audience as a vlogger. (Today, she has more than 26 million TikTok followers, 18.2 million on Instagram, and 6.4 million on YouTube.) She began releasing urban and pop music in 2018 as an independent artist, but everything changed when Sony Music Mexico came calling in 2022.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ because I know it means a tour and brands. Maybe I need to move to Mexico City,” she says. “My mom wanted to be a singer but couldn’t because of me. So when I had the opportunity, I was so worried about it because I know the industry’s really complicated … but I did this for my mom, my sister, my friends, and my fans.”

Alfredo Persan

Since then, she’s released four studio albums and launched her K Os Beauty and K Os Essence (cosmetics and fragrance, respectively) brands, and she is dating popular Mexican rapper Peso Pluma. The couple has supported each other’s careers since they got together in 2025. “We are singers and entrepreneurs at the same time. The difficult part is [finding] time, because we are touring, doing interviews, and this and that,” she says. “But it’s [also] easy for us because we really understand how we live our lives.”

Now, Os is living the life of a true pop star. Ahead of her six-city Mexican tour beginning April 25, she says, “I feel so grateful for the position I’m in at the moment.” The singer also explains how her new music will show a new side of herself. “In this album, I think karma is like divine justice. It’s the realer part of Kenia. It’s about the energy that I feel in this moment.”

Below, Os opens up about her new album, her aspirations outside of music, and collaborating with Peso Pluma.

Alfredo Persan

On K De Karma’s Different Vibe

What was your mindset going into this new album?

I [knew] I wanted a different energy. I did Pink Aura [in 2024], and it was like a feminine pink energy. And now I want a really empowering, dark vibe.

When I went to the studio with the creative team, we decided to build three different [moods] for this album. We have the blue vibe with ballads, the sad songs; and we have the yellow [vibe], the most fun part of the album; and we have the red vibe, my favorite part and principal energy of the album.

Did you discover anything new about yourself as you were exploring these themes?

I was worried because I think I have a part of myself that’s really cute, but I have another side that I’m like, “No, I’m going to do the things I’m going to do.” And it’s difficult for me now to show this part of myself, because I think my fans don’t know the red Kenia, the femme fatale Kenia. The energy is so different.

On Collaborating With Peso Pluma

You’ve collaborated with your boyfriend before on the 2024 song “Tommy & Pamela.” Would you want to work together again?

We don’t know. It seems like in the music industry, it is like a curse when you collaborate and do a project together. We are focused on our new music and touring. Of course, we would like to do that, but maybe in the future.

Alekandra London/WireImage/Getty Images

On Getting Ready For A Tour

How do you train for the tour?

When I start rehearsals, I eat cleaner and drink more water. It is hard at first, but after the first week, my body remembers the energy that I used to have when I’m on tour. Now, it’s like, “OK, Kenia, we need to dance for eight hours every day,” so everything is better.

What do you do after your performance?

I go to the hotel, take a shower, and maybe watch the videos from the show, and sleep. Sometimes, I go with my friends to maybe a club or a dinner, but nothing really special.

Is there anything specific about your new tour that you’re really excited about?

I’m really excited for this stage. My dancers, oh, my God, they’re crazy. And it’s the first show that I have more choreography. I’m not the best dancer, but I’m trying, and it’s hard to be singing and dancing at the same time.

Alfredo Persan

On Life Outside Of Music

You started as an influencer, so you have really good insight into what people want to see online. Do you feel that gives you an advantage as a musical artist?

When TikTok started, I already was a singer. It’s easier for me because I know a lot of artists are like, “No, I don’t want to do TikToks.” And for me, it’s like, “OK, I just need to have really beautiful makeup and a really beautiful outfit, and that’s it.” I know what I need to do with my fandom and my people.

Do you have any other aspirations outside of music? Would you ever want to act?

I’m still thinking about acting because it’s so hard. Maybe I can do a movie or a series, but just for [the sake of] doing it. It’s not my goal in my life. I have two brands, and I’m so happy we did the first perfume, Muse, and my fans went crazy. Now, we’re working on a rebrand for my makeup brand. This year we’re going to have new products of K Os Beauty. I’m so excited for that, and the new fragrance, too.

You’re juggling so many different things. When you have time for yourself, what do you do?

I have a really tight schedule. If you look for the time, you have it, but I have to very specifically find it [within my schedule]. I do a spa day on Sundays. I’m going to wake up whenever I want and do a mask, a shower, and a facial. It’s perfect for me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.