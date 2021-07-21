Cummings hit headlines in May 2020 after it was revealed that he drove his family to County Durham despite the strict lockdown rules. He addressed the trip in a press conference at Downing Street soon after, saying that he and his family “ended up” on the outskirts of Barnard Castle after a journey to test his eyesight.

However, last night he admitted to the BBC that he hadn’t told the full truth about the journey to Durham. Cummings said that he was experiencing security issues at his family and home and that, after discussions with the Prime Minister, it was decided and and his family would go and stay with his parents on their farm in Durham. When everything came out in the press, Cummings said that the original plan was that the government would avoid discussing what happened until the outrage had passed. However, Johnson later changed his mind.

When asked why he didn’t tell the truth at the time Cummings said, “I said I wasn’t going to go into the security stuff and the whole thing became a huge mess ... There’s absolutely no doubt that the way we handled the whole thing was wrong on the Monday. What I should have done is either just resigned and said nothing or spoken to my family and said ‘We just have to come clean about the whole thing.’”