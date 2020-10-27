Kim Kardashian Is On A Private Island For Her Birthday & Twitter Has Thoughts

To regain a sense of normalcy during such turbulent times, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island — which is a totally normal thing to do for birthdays, right behind getting a grocery-store ice-cream cake. The reality TV star shared a series of photos from the festivities on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 27, revealing that she surprised her inner circle with the trip after "multiple health screens" and a two-week quarantine. She cited the desire to "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Kris Jenner were just some of the guests in attendance. Other members of her entourage included Kanye West, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Cory Gamble. The KKW Beauty mogul shared a series of snapshots of the crew surrounded by balloons, birthday cake, and yes, palm trees. "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," she wrote. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."

Kim continued by expressing gratitude for being with family and friends somewhere safe. She also opened up about their itinerary, sharing that she and her guests "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more." Still, Kim knows that a tropical island vacation isn't feasible for everyone — especially at a time like this. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now," she added, "so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Per E! News, Kardashian privately flew her friends and family out on Oct. 20 for a six-day vacation. "She chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly everyone privately and they left L.A. early Tuesday morning, the day before her actual birthday," a source told the publication. "They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40. It was a mix of family, old friends, and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."

Kardashian also documented the occasion in a Twitter thread, which elicited some mixed responses from her followers. While some fans wished her a happy birthday, other people on social media were quick to point out the privilege of being able to travel to a remote island during a global pandemic.

The getaway comes after Kardashian’s family threw her a surprise birthday party on Friday, Oct. 23. Per her Instagram post, the Kardashian and Jenner clan recreated several of her birthdays throughout her life and played old home videos on big screens. "You know I'm a sentimental person and this party was the most special," she wrote. "I can't wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes."