All The Celebrity Cameos In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

From fictional celebrity brands to two late actors’ final onscreen appearances, the Knives Out sequel is even more star-studded than the first film.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (2022) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kathry...
Yo-Yo Ma

The 67-year-old cellist appears in one of the first scenes of Glass Onion, telling Kate Hudson’s character Birdie Jay which Bach-composed piece Miles used in his puzzle box invite. Of course, she tries to Shazam the song anyway.

Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Natasha Lyonne & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The cameos from Sondheim and Lansbury mark both actors’ final screen appearances; they died in late 2021 and late 2022, respectively.

