From fictional celebrity brands to two late actors’ final onscreen appearances, the Knives Out sequel is even more star-studded than the first film.
The 67-year-old cellist appears in one of the first scenes of Glass Onion, telling Kate Hudson’s character Birdie Jay which Bach-composed piece Miles used in his puzzle box invite. Of course, she tries to Shazam the song anyway.
The cameos from Sondheim and Lansbury mark both actors’ final screen appearances; they died in late 2021 and late 2022, respectively.