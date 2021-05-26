Celebrity
The reality star and the popular TikToker remain virtually inseparable.
Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Friends who shop together, stay together. On May 25, Kourtney Kardashian posted a mirror selfie of herself and Addison Rae in what appears to be a dressing room, likely shopping for outfits for their next Instagram photoshoot. “Shop till you drop,” she wrote in the caption.
Instagram/@addisonraee
If you’ve been following their friendship, which began in March 2020, you know that this duo loves to spend time by the pool. Last summer, the TikTok star shared this photo of the BFFs posing side by side in an infinity pool. “Today is a beautiful day,” she wrote.