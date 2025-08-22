The KPop Demon Hunters Director Teased Ideas For A Potential Sequel

If you can’t stop thinking about (or singing along to) the vibrant, hit-filled phenomenon that is KPop Demon Hunters, you’re in good company.

The new Netflix movie — which follows a girl group called HUNTR/X who protect the world from demons with their music — flew to the top of the streamer’s viewing charts upon its June 20 premiere. As of writing, it’s held onto the No. 1 spot for nine weeks. And with more than 210 million views, it’s become the No. 2 most-viewed film on Netflix ever, dethroning 2024’s smash hit Carry-On.

And the music itself is having an enormous moment, too. One single from the film, “Golden,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

All this to say, the animated film is an unprecedented success. So, will there be a KPop Demon Hunters 2?

A Potential Sequel?

There are certainly rumors about a KPop Demon Hunters sequel, with TheWrap reporting that Netflix is thinking of the property as a tentpole franchise akin to Frozen’s role at Disney.

Netflix has not confirmed a follow-up, but in a recent earnings interview, co-CEO Ted Sarandos celebrated the film’s success. “The fact that people are in love with this film, and in love with the music from this film, that’ll keep it going for a long time. So we’re really thrilled,” he said. “And now the next beat is, where does it go from here?”

Netflix

What KPop Demon Hunters 2 Could Look Like

He’s not alone in pondering the future. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, KPop Demon Hunters co-director Maggie Kang opened up about the challenge of deciding what to include in the film — and what might make more sense to save for later.

“We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people,” she said. “What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like?”

While some elements are explored in the film — such as Rumi’s demon DNA — Kang acknowledged that “there was really not a space” for a deep dive into Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s origins.

Netflix

“We just made decisions to be like, ‘Nope, that is not essential to this story for this movie, and maybe that can be shown some other time,’” the director continued, adding that a potential sequel would allow the team to “reveal more of that backstory.”

Whatever a potential sequel looks like, expect some new earworms. As Kang later shared at a press conference in Seoul (via the Korea JoongAng Daily), a follow-up film could include “a wider range of Korean music styles.”