Wherever Lauren Graham leads, Gilmore Girls fans will follow. And they’ll be heading to Tubi to watch her new series, The Z-Suite.

In the workplace comedy, Graham stars alongside Superstore alum Nico Santos as Monica Marks and Doug Garcia, two advertising executives who are ousted from their agency and replaced by a younger team. As the title implies, the new crew has a Gen Z perspective and is helmed by social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun).

Below, Bustle has the exclusive trailer debut, along with its release date.

A Peek At The Z-Suite

In the first look at the new Tubi series, Monica and Doug are introduced as a “dynamic duo” who seem to be at the top of their game. However, the company is pivoting to a new vision — and they’re not part of it.

“All our clients want is Gen Z,” a higher-up announces. “I think it’s time for a regime change.” Kriska is named CEO and sets out to lead the workplace with a new fake-it-till-you-make-it ethos. But over time, it looks like the replacements are struggling.

Meanwhile, Monica and Doug start their own agency. “We’re throwing chum in the water, Doug, and these sharks will come a-swimming,” Monica declares.

A worried Doug wonders: “And we’re like... the chum?”

“The Z-Suite is making fun of, and appreciating both generations, but there is a lot for them to clash over,” Graham said while filming the series, which is helmed by creator Katie O’Brien.

Tubi

As for what fans can expect from Graham’s character? Monica “is extremely successful, she is well known in her field, she has had to fight her way to the top and she is very proud of the work she has done,” she said on set. “In the first episode of the show, she makes a pretty big cancelable mistake, and she is canceled and replaced. The show follows her attempt to get back to where she thinks she belongs.”

From Gilmore Girls to Parenthood, Graham’s career spans several enduring roles — which is part of what made tackling The Z-Suite so much fun. “Because I’ve gotten to be part of some long-running shows, you are always looking for something that speaks to the people who might have appreciated those shows but also offers something new so I’m not doing the same thing over and over,” she said.

Here’s When You Can Tune In

Wondering when to watch? Fortunately, The Z-Suite is arriving sooner than you might think. The series premieres on Tubi on Feb. 6.