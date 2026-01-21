It’s going to be a delightfully pink summer. On Jan. 21, the Legally Blonde prequel TV show Elle teased its release date — with some help from the original Elle Woods herself.

Witherspoon (who serves as executive producer with Hello Sunshine) took to Instagram to share footage of her calling the prequel series’ young cast, including Lexi Minetree as the titular teen. “You all crushed Season 1 of Elle. It is so good, it is so funny, it is so real. And I think people are going to love it so much,” she told the stars, before revealing that Elle will premiere on July 1.

As Witherspoon went on to point out, it’s a meaningful release date. “I’m just really emotional, because 25 years ago, Legally Blonde came out in July. So this will be the 25-year anniversary of Legally Blonde. And we get to have a new Elle Woods in the world!”

“I hope they like me,” replied Minetree, sporting a very on-brand pink sweater.

Witherspoon had one more treat for the cast, sharing: “I just got off the phone with everyone at Amazon, and they loved the show so much, they ordered a Season 2.”

Amazon MGM Studios

Indeed, production has already begun on a second round of Elle. Previously, photos tease a first look at the show, including the title character in a classroom, while a new poster spotlights an adorable pup that appears to be Bruiser, Elle’s trusty Chihuahua.

Amazon MGM Studios

What To Expect From Elle

Witherspoon has been vocal about her excitement for the new series. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career,” she said in a press release. “I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike.”

Similarly, Minetree was excited about taking on such a go-getter role, telling People last year: “I’m like, ‘Oh, an optimist who believes in herself ... I think I will go method for this role and just believe in myself and just say, ‘You know what? I’m bringing Lexi’s take onto this role and following in the footsteps of what Reese has already created.”

Because Elle begins with the fashionable future lawyer still in high school, there’s plenty of terrain to cover in Season 2 (and maybe beyond), leading up to Elle’s fateful foray into law.