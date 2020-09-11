Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Have Welcomed Baby Number 2

Our fave teen star couple now heads a family of four. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have welcomed baby no. 2 together. Brody confirmed on the online streaming service Twitch last week during Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular that he and Meester have welcomed a “dream boy.” There’s no word yet on the baby boy’s name and the exact date that he entered the world, but he now joins big sister Arlo Day, 5, whom the notoriously private couple welcomed in 2015. Bustle has reached out to Brody and Meester’s reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

"I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid," Brody said on the show. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." It comes after Meester’s baby bump was photographed for the first time back in March, when the Gossip Girl alum was out and about with Brody in Los Angeles. Brody and Meester, who met on the set of the 2011 romance drama film The Oranges, tied the knot in 2014.

More to come...