The Lessons In Chemistry Book Has A Sweet Twist Ending

Much of the hype surrounding Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, is due in no small part to the star power in front of and behind the camera. In addition to Brie Larson starring as chemist Elizabeth Zott, Lee Eisenberg (co-creator of the much-loved Jury Duty) and Susannah Grant (writer of Oscar-winner Erin Brockovich) serve as showrunner and executive producer, respectively.

That blend of comedy and woman-led drama bona fides is ideal for this project — because Lessons in Chemistry is based on a book that will definitely make you laugh and cry.

Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel came out last year and quickly became a best-seller that made several year-end lists. Barnes & Noble even named it the Book of the Year for 2022.

If the show’s Oct. 13 premiere has you desperate to know what happens next, here’s a book summary of Lessons in Chemistry.

In 1952, Elizabeth is a chemistry master’s candidate at the University of California, Los Angeles, hoping to pursue her doctorate there. However, she is sexually assaulted by a researcher and forced to leave the school — after which she finds work at Hastings Research Institute.

Here, she meets Calvin Evans, a fellow chemist. And while they don’t get off on the right foot, they go from enemies to lovers very quickly. Elizabeth and Calvin bond over shared family trauma: Calvin grew up in an orphanage, while Elizabeth’s parents were effectively dead to her.

Apple TV+

So they decide to start a new life together, flouting the era’s social norms by living together without getting married, per Elizabeth’s wishes. They also become pup parents together to a dog named Six-Thirty (named after the time of day Elizabeth brought him into their home off the street).

Tragically, Calvin dies in an accident while running with Six-Thirty one morning — after which Elizabeth finds out that she’s pregnant. She is subsequently fired from Hastings for being an unwed mother-to-be and decides to turn her kitchen into a home laboratory so she can make money as a freelance chemist.

Elizabeth is briefly welcomed to return to Hastings when her daughter Madeline (a genius like her parents) starts kindergarten. However, the real reason she’s rehired is so that her boss can pass off her work as his own. She leaves again, this time on her own terms.

Fortunately, the father of Madeline’s classmate offers Elizabeth a new opportunity: hosting an afternoon cooking show called Supper at Six. Elizabeth pushes the boundaries on the show — like when she decries a potential sponsor’s canned soup or shares that she doesn’t believe in God. But she also becomes an influential voice for her viewers and attracts major media buzz.

Apple TV+

After giving a reluctant Life interview, however, the magazine twists Elizabeth’s life story into a reductive, salacious article. The experience prompts Elizabeth to leave the show and return to chemistry.

This is when a surprising benefactor steps forward, the Parker Foundation. They want to fund Elizabeth’s research into abiogenesis and make her the head of chemistry at Hastings, after ousting her former boss. But why?

As it turns out, Avery Parker is Calvin’s biological mom. She had him at a home for teen mothers and was told he died at birth, only to learn years later that wasn’t true. Madeline’s class project about family trees led her to find out about the Parker Foundation and, in return, Avery learned about her son’s family.

The twist of events doesn’t just allow Elizabeth to continue her chemistry research, but also connects her with a mother/grandmother figure — and a connection to her late partner — she never knew existed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.