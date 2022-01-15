16 LGBTQ+ Fiction Books To Look Forward To In 2022

The LGBTQ+ fiction world was thriving in 2021, with releases across genres and audiences. Whether you fell in love with Adiba Jaigirdar’s sapphic YA novel, Hani And Ishu’s Guide To Fake Dating, Torrey Peter’s entertaining and chaotic Detransition, Baby or Morgan Roger’s TikTok famous Honey Girl, there was something for everyone.

2022 has more in store, with big releases across your favourite genres. Spanning fantasy, YA comedy, horror and more, from well-known authors to hidden gems, this list pulls together the cream of the crop of LGBTQ+ literature coming out over the next 12 months. If you’re in the mood to laugh, cry, or do that thing where you have to close your book and squeal from the cuteness, this list has it all.

With highlights including: To Paradise, Hanya Yanaghira’s much-anticipated follow up to the Man Booker-shortlisted A Little Life, which dissects themes of love and loss across three centuries; Louise Welsh’s The Second Cut, an investigation into the modern day LGBTQ+ scene in Glasgow through the eyes of an auctioneer who is investigating the suspicious death of his friend; and Julia Armfield’s marvellous horror debut Our Wives Under The Sea, which probes how the marriage of two women is irrevocably changed when one returns from a catastrophic deep sea mission.

So, if you’re looking to stock up your bookshelf for the year with some groundbreaking LGBTQ+ fiction look no further.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

'The Ivory Key' by Akshaya Raman Waterstones £8.99 £7.49 See on Waterstones Jan. 4 The first in this Indian-inspired fantasy duology, we follow the quest of four royal siblings. As Vira attempts to solidify her role as queen of Ashoka, she is flung into a mission to protect the very tenets of magic that her land is built upon. As the siblings unite we discover the strength of familial love.

'To Paradise' by Hanya Yanagihara Waterstones £20 £16.99 See on Waterstones Jan. 11 After the critically-acclaimed success of A Little Life, Yanagihara is returning with a novel spanning 200 years. Following three different plots from three different years (1893, 1993, 2093), Yanagihara explores themes around love, loss, grief, existentialism, and family. Using a rich tapestry of characters, she weaves a unique vision of the American experiment in liberty.

'Love & Other Disasters' by Anita Kelly Waterstones £9.99 See on Waterstones Jan. 18 When London Parker comes out as the first openly non-binary contestant on a cooking show their life is thrown into chaos. They meet fellow contestant Dahlia Woodson and, let’s just say, sparks fly from there. A fun and springy novel to get your teeth into.

'The Second Cut' by Louise Welsh See on Waterstones £14.99 £12.99 See on Waterstones Jan. 27 Following on from the cult classic The Cutting Room, Welsh returns to the world of auctioneer Rilke as he investigates the suspicious death of his friend. It can be as a stand-alone novel if you’ve not read the first in the series. An investigation into Glasgow’s modern day LGBTQ+ scene.

'Our Wives Under The Sea' by Julia Armfield Waterstones £16.99 £14.99 See on Waterstones March 3 When Leah returns from a doomed deep-sea mission, her wife Miri is overjoyed. However she soon realises Leah has been disturbed and changed by whatever happened on the fateful journey. A story of love, loss and grief for Armfield’s debut novel.

'And They Lived...' by Steven Salvatore Gay Pride shop £14.99 £12.99 See on Gay Pride Shop March 8 This fairy-tale inspired young adult novel follows the story of Chase Arthur – a hopeless romantic. When Chase meets Jack, a poet living a sheltered life, they are both confronted with big questions around gender and sexual identity – and most importantly, what it means to love.

'One For All' by Lillie Lainoff Blackwell's £13.86 £12.19 See on Blackwell's March 8 This gender-bent Three Musketeers retelling follows the story of a badass sisterhood of characters. When Tania de Batz decides to shake the expectations that come with her chronic illness, she trains to be a musketeer. With a sword in hand she tackles assassins, secrets and uncovers the dark mysteries of her past.

'Lakelore' by Anna-marie McLemore Blackwell's See on Blackwell's March 8 In this story filled with magical realism, two non-binary teens, Bastiàn and Lore, are pulled toward the mysterious lake near their home. As they discover a whole new world underneath the lake, they try to grapple with their existences above and below the water. As they battle to keep the worlds apart, secrets between the two are uncovered.

'Ophelia After All' by Racquel Marie Bookshop.org £13.99 £13.01 See on bookshop.org March 14 If you are looking for a gorgeous sapphic young adult novel then Ophelia After All has it all. As Ophelia comes to the end of high school, she reckons with the chaos of friendship, the future – and love. Coming to terms with her sexuality, Ophelia begins to learn what it truly means to be unapologetically herself.

'A Million Quiet Revolutions' by Robin Gow See on Amazon £14.31 See on Amazon March 22 Told in verse, this love story follows the story of two young trans men, Aaron and Oliver, who name themselves after revolutionary war soldiers. As the continue to explore America’s past, they discover it is littered with unwritten queer stories. This is a story of empowerment, love and queer history.

'Wild and Wicked Things' by Francesca May Blackwell's £12.99 £11.43 See on Blackwell's March 31 This adult gothic fantasy is full of dark magic, mystery and fantastical intrigue. When Annie Mason meets Emmeline Delacroix, she is introduced to a world of witchcraft – and illicit magic. This novel is gritty, romantic and packed with adventure.

'Nothing Burns As Bright As You' by Ashley Woodfolk Blackwell's £14.99 £13.19 See on Blackwell's April 5 Woodfolk’s novel explores the intimacy and intensity of female friendship, queer love and loss in this intricately laid out novel. As we gain an insight into the beauty and danger of a complicated friendship between two girls, everything starts to unspool.

'Love Lessons In Starcross Valley' by Lucy Knott See on Waterstones £8.99 See on Waterstones May 26 When Marnie Barnes gives up on love after her ten-year relationship breaks down, she moves to Canada. There she meets Nova, an enigmatic woman that might just lead to something more than a chance encounter…

'Nettleblack' by Nat Reeve Cipher Press £12.99 See on Cipher Press Coming in June Set in 1893, ,Welsh heiress Henry Nettleblack is flung into the world of the Dallyangle Division – part detective agency, part neighbourhood watch. Disguising herself so she can join up, this tale explores queer themes and is packed with adventure and immerses you in the fast-paced fictional world.

'Her Majesty's Royal Coven' by Juno Dawson Waterstones £14.99 See on Waterstones July 21 In Dawson’s debut adult series we discover the world of a secret coven of witches established by Queen Elizabeth I. As their mission is threatened, five best friends fight to save all they hold dear.