16 LGBTQ+ Fiction Books To Look Forward To In 2022

The LGBTQ+ fiction world was thriving in 2021, with releases across genres and audiences. Whether you fell in love with Adiba Jaigirdar’s sapphic YA novel, Hani And Ishu’s Guide To Fake Dating, Torrey Peter’s entertaining and chaotic Detransition, Baby or Morgan Roger’s TikTok famous Honey Girl, there was something for everyone.
2022 has more in store, with big releases across your favourite genres. Spanning fantasy, YA comedy, horror and more, from well-known authors to hidden gems, this list pulls together the cream of the crop of LGBTQ+ literature coming out over the next 12 months. If you’re in the mood to laugh, cry, or do that thing where you have to close your book and squeal from the cuteness, this list has it all.
With highlights including: To Paradise, Hanya Yanaghira’s much-anticipated follow up to the Man Booker-shortlisted A Little Life, which dissects themes of love and loss across three centuries; Louise Welsh’s The Second Cut, an investigation into the modern day LGBTQ+ scene in Glasgow through the eyes of an auctioneer who is investigating the suspicious death of his friend; and Julia Armfield’s marvellous horror debut Our Wives Under The Sea, which probes how the marriage of two women is irrevocably changed when one returns from a catastrophic deep sea mission.
So, if you’re looking to stock up your bookshelf for the year with some groundbreaking LGBTQ+ fiction look no further.
