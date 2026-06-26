Lindsay Lohan is a proud millennial, but don’t expect her to subscribe to all of her generation’s trends. That was quickly proven when I asked what the most millennial thing about her is. “Higher-waisted jeans — oh no, that would be low-rise jeans,” she corrects herself over Zoom. For a moment, she’s stumped for another example, but then it hits her. “My movies,” she says with a smile.

The 39-year-old actor’s catalog played a role in shaping many childhoods, from The Parent Trap’s portrayal of sisterhood to Mean Girls inspiring an entirely new vocabulary. Naturally, that makes her the perfect person to send this generation into its next chapter. In Chime’s new campaign, Lohan offers sage advice to the youngest millennials, who turn 30 this year, which includes getting higher cash back on the Chime Card and opening a high-yield savings account.

In the ad, she educates them by quoting her most beloved films and referencing nostalgic touchstones like mixtape CDs and trucker hats. “It’s a love letter to our generation, with both nostalgia and honesty,” she says. “We have to start adulting.”

Diggzy for Chime

As she prepares to turn 40 on July 2, Lohan is pivoting into more dramatic territory on-screen. She’s currently filming Count My Lies, based on Sophie Stava’s 2025 novel, in which she portrays Violet, a glamorous housewife who unknowingly hires a compulsive liar as her daughter’s nanny (played by Shailene Woodley). It marks her first starring TV role, which she says is “the hardest I’ve ever worked” on set. “I’m like, ‘How many days do I have left?’ I love working with you all, but oh my God,” she says, laughing.

In fact, the Hulu series, which doesn’t have a release date yet, apparently gets so intense that Lohan is looking to channel her nostalgic lighthearted fare for her next project. “After doing this show, I was going to take a longer break, but I want to do something happy right away,” she says. “So maybe people will see a rom-com with me in it just to lighten things up.”

Below, Lohan looks back at some of her most iconic films, teases Count My Lies, and gives her best advice for everyone who’s entering their 30s.

George Kraychyk/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

This campaign is for the youngest millennials turning 30. What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned in your 30s?

My youngest brother just turned 30, so I tell him not to put so much pressure on himself. These are the years when you’re going to start to figure things out. Certain things in your life will start to click, but now is also the time to set the tone for what your future is gonna look like. Give yourself some grace, but also make promises to yourself that you will keep.

I loved your nod to Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in this ad. Who was your Stu Wolff — aka your music idol — as a teenager?

When I was young, all my girlfriends and I were about Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. We can forever listen to them.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Just My Luck. Do you have a favorite memory from filming that movie?

We shot part of it in New Orleans. I’d never been there before. We were filming during Mardi Gras, which was crazy. But it was a fun movie to do. It was a really exciting time because it was my first “coming into my own” role, where I got to play a more mature woman, and I really loved every part of it. And the wardrobe was so good. That was my favorite part.

I recently discovered that the movie poster actually used one of your paparazzi photos.

At the time, it was easier for me [not to do a photo shoot for the poster]. But it was a great photo, and it matched the idea of the story, so it worked, which is so hysterical. I don’t know if they’d do that today. But I do wanna coin that. Like, if people do end up starting to do that, I was the first.

Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Freakier Friday was received so well. What’s the next movie in your catalog that you think deserves a sequel?

I don’t know. There’s so much I wanna say, but I’m not gonna say. I’d like everyone else to decide.

You’re currently filming Count My Lies. What’s been the most challenging aspect of doing TV versus films?

It’s so much more grueling time-wise. It’s all over the place. On a film, you’re in and out, and everything’s very clear. On a series, you’re getting the storyline as it’s being written, and you don’t know what you’re shooting the next week until that week. It’s wild. Honestly, this show is the most I’ve ever put into a character in my life.

François Arnaud was cast as your BFF on the show. Are you a Heated Rivalry fan?

I’m one of the only people in the world who hasn’t seen it, but he’s wonderful. We just started shooting together last week, and it’s going really well.

What do you plan to do when you get a break?

Just spend time with my family. My son won’t leave my side today because I’m working from home, and I’m not on set, so he’s actually in my room with me, and he’s like, “Mom, I won’t talk. I’ll sit here.”

Have you thought about returning to music?

Not quite yet. It’s so funny because I went to see Florence + the Machine recently, and she’s just so free. She’s living onstage, barefoot and all, and it’s amazing to watch. It’s like, “Oh, I miss singing and running around like that.” Then I’m like, “But when?”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.