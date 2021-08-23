Little Mix’s New Album Is Full Of Surprises

Mixers, this is not a drill! Little Mix have announced a brand new album to mark their 10-year anniversary. Band members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the news on August 19th with a post on the Little Mix Instagram page. The album is entitled Between Us and will be their first since Jesy Nelson quit band in December 2020.

Alongside a picture of the three band members posing together, the post’s caption read: “Between Us 🤍 12.11 We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear. We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

Fans of the band will naturally be very excited about Little Mix’s seventh studio album but what do we know about it so far? Here’s everything you need to know.

When Is Between Us Out?

According to Little Mix’s Twitter and Instagram pages where the girls’ shared a video montage of their journey from The X Factor in 2011 to their recent BRITs win, the album is scheduled to drop on Nov. 12. So close yet, so far.

Will Little Mix Tour Between Us?

There has been no announcement of whether the group will do a tour for Between Us. However, it seems unlikely given they are already due to tour their Confetti album in April and May 2022. And, as Pinnock is pregnant and Edwards has only recently had a baby (the little one’s arrival was announced on Aug. 22) they may want some well-earned rest.

Will There Be A Special Edition Of Between Us?

The official Little Mix store is offering a lot of different merchandise to celebrate the album. Each band member will be releasing their own version of the album featuring their personal favourite tracks. There’s also a Between Us (Super Deluxe 2CD Book) which includes 40 Tracks, A5 hardback book, double CD format that has all the hits, B sides and 5 brand new tracks.

And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the Between Us Boxset which includes the Standard double LP album, Standard CD album and Standard Cassette version with 3 exclusive prints and 3 exclusive postcards all housed in a special box with lid, as well as a Signed Deluxe Bundle, Pick & Mix Signed Bundle, Standard Picture Discs, Casettes and album. The girls have certainly given Mixers plenty of ways to celebrate their seventh album and 10 year anniversary.

Who’s Featuring On It?

All of Little Mix’s major hits will be on the album, so you’ll see features from Saweetie on “Confetti” and Nicki Minaj on “Woman Like Me,” but there’s also five songs on the album that are yet to be announced so more features could be in store.

What’s On The Track List For Between Us

Wings DNA Move Salute Black Magic Secret Love Song Pt 2 Hair (feat. Sean Paul) Shout Out to My Ex Touch No More Sad Songs (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) Power (feat. Stormzy) Reggaeton Lento (remix) with CNCO Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj) Break Up Song Sweet Melody Confetti (feat. Saweetie) Heartbreak Anthem with Galantis & David Guetta Kiss My (Uh Oh) with Anne-Marie — 23. TO BE ANNOUNCED

'Between Us' is available to pre-order now from little-mix.com